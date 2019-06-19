× Complete list of free concerts for 2019 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Fair announced the final list of its free concerts for this year’s event.

Eleven shows have been announced over the past few weeks with the final wave of acts announced today.

The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair, which runs from August 3 through August 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Advance discount tickets cost $8 (a savings of 38% from prices at the gate) plus a $1 convenience fee.

Here is the complete list of free concerts:

Indiana Wind Symphony: A group of immensely passionate and talented musicians that describe themselves as being “powered by wind and inspired by soul”) – Tuesday, August 6

KC and The Sunshine Band: Grammy award winning group who has sold over 100 million albums worldwide – Thursday, August 8

Matthew West and Francesca Battistelli: Grammy nominated Christian music artists – Sunday, August 11

Happy Together Tour: 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the premier, star-studded, 1960s and 1970s era concert experience (featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills) – Monday, August 12

The Guess Who: Canadian rock group who gained success in the 1970’s with major arena rock hits that influenced a generation – Saturday, August 17

Air Supply: Legendary multi-million selling Australian duo – Monday, August 5

SWITCHFOOT: GRAMMY winning Alternative Rock band – Wednesday, August 7

David Nail: Chart-topping Country music superstar – Saturday, August 10

Sixteen Candles: 1980s Party Cover band – Tuesday, August 13

Boyz II Men: One of the most recognizable & iconic R&B groups in music history – Wednesday, August 14

Ace Frehley : Original KISS guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee – Friday, August 2

Chase Rice: Current #1 hit single “Eyes On You” – Sunday, August 4

Pop 2000 Tour: Hosted by Lance Bass featuring: O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton “One Tree Hill” – Friday, August 9

Melissa Etheridge: One of rock music’s great female icons – Thursday, August 15

Everclear: ‘90s iconic alt-rock hitmakers – Friday, August 16

Gospel Music Festival Headlined by award-winning Gospel duo Mary Mary – Sunday, August 18

There will also be an additional show on Saturday, August 3, but the Indiana State Fair has not announced the artist yet.