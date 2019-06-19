Create your own fair food

We're celebrating the Marion County Fair with a recipe of our own. Chef Rob is making Big Mac Tacos.
“Big Mac Tacos”
Ingredients
- Olive Oil, 2 tablespoons
- Ground Beef, 1 pound
- Taco Seasoning, 2 ounces
- Mayonnaise, 4 ounces (1/2 cup)
- Apple Cider Vinegar, 2 tablespoons
- Mustard, yellow, 1 tablespoon
- Ketchup, 1 tablespoon
- Garlic Powder, 1 teaspoon
- Onion Powder, 1 teaspoon
- Relish, 2 ounces (1/4 cup)
- Paprika, 1 teaspoon
- Cheddar Cheese, sliced 1 slice per Taco
- Lettuce, chopped 1 cup
- Pickles, chopped or sliced 2 each spears
- Hamburger Buns, 1 bun makes 2 Tacos
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
Add Olive Oil to a pan and heat to medium. Add the ground beef and cook until done. Drain the excess grease and then add the Taco Seasoning and Salt to taste. Mix well.
In a mixing bowl, combine the Mayonnaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Mustard, Ketchup, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Relish, Paprika and Salt and Pepper (to taste) and whisk all ingredients until well incorporated.
With a rolling pin, flatten out the Hamburger Buns. Top with a slice of Cheddar Cheese and fold like a Taco Shell. Place into a toaster and toast until Cheese starts to melt.
Assemble Tacos by placing the chopped lettuce in the shell first, then add the ground Beef mixture. Top with chopped Pickles and Mayonnaise mixture. Serve.