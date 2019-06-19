Create your own fair food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're celebrating the Marion County Fair with a recipe of our own. Chef Rob is making Big Mac Tacos.

“Big Mac Tacos”

Ingredients

Olive Oil, 2 tablespoons

Ground Beef, 1 pound

Taco Seasoning, 2 ounces

Mayonnaise, 4 ounces (1/2 cup)

Apple Cider Vinegar, 2 tablespoons

Mustard, yellow, 1 tablespoon

Ketchup, 1 tablespoon

Garlic Powder, 1 teaspoon

Onion Powder, 1 teaspoon

Relish, 2 ounces (1/4 cup)

Paprika, 1 teaspoon

Cheddar Cheese, sliced 1 slice per Taco

Lettuce, chopped 1 cup

Pickles, chopped or sliced 2 each spears

Hamburger Buns, 1 bun makes 2 Tacos

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Add Olive Oil to a pan and heat to medium. Add the ground beef and cook until done. Drain the excess grease and then add the Taco Seasoning and Salt to taste. Mix well.

In a mixing bowl, combine the Mayonnaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Mustard, Ketchup, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Relish, Paprika and Salt and Pepper (to taste) and whisk all ingredients until well incorporated.

With a rolling pin, flatten out the Hamburger Buns. Top with a slice of Cheddar Cheese and fold like a Taco Shell. Place into a toaster and toast until Cheese starts to melt.

Assemble Tacos by placing the chopped lettuce in the shell first, then add the ground Beef mixture. Top with chopped Pickles and Mayonnaise mixture. Serve.