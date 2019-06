Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ind. – It’s been one of the wettest Junes in recent history, but one southern Indiana boy isn’t letting the weather rain on his parade.

Miller Thompson of Montgomery made the best out of a bad situation by turning a flowing creek near his home into “corn rapids.”

The 10-year-old is a 5th grader at Barr-Reeve, according to this mother, Brooke, who posted a video of her son enjoying himself on Facebook.