Join Fanchon this weekend at the Circle Up Indy Peace Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Join FOX59 Anchor Fanchon Stinger as she hosts the fifth annual Circle Up Indy Peace Festival.

The free event takes place this Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Douglass Park, 1616 East 25th St.

The Peace Festival connects people in the community with resources, services and information to better their lives. The goal is to eliminate challenges and obstacles that can lead to violence, according to Circle Up Indy founder James C. Wilson.

The event is also a chance to connect people from all walks of life around central Indiana, regardless of race, background or socioeconomic status.

The festival is full of entertainment, including music, food trucks and activities for kids. There are lots of giveaways planned, including furniture, toys, tablets and gift cards.

Community Health Network, the event’s biggest sponsor, will offer free mental and physical health screenings and youth sports physicals, as well as health and wellness information and gifts.

For the first time, the Peace Festival was organized in partnership with Public Advocates for Community Re-Entry (PACE).

Founded in 1960, PACE is an Indianapolis nonprofit providing offenders, ex-offenders and their families the tools to become responsible, productive members of society.

Circle Up Indy, also a nonprofit, focuses on economic issues, education, employment, mentorship, and health services for youth and families in central Indiana. The organization was founded by Wilson in 2014.