Mysterious booms in Monroe County leave neighbors on edge nightly

STANFORD, Ind. — Neighbors in Monroe County aren’t afraid of what goes bump in the night, but they sure are frustrated by it.

For the past two weeks, homeowners near Stanford, outside of Bloomington, have been woken up by loud booms in the middle of the night. They start around 11 p.m. and can repeat every 15 to 30 minutes.

“It’s keeping us up at night,” one neighbor told us while asking to remain anonymous. “We are not able to go to sleep because we hear these loud noises, and my daughter is waking up.”

“It rattles the walls. The whole house shakes when it happens,” Travis York said of his neighborhood.

“The neighbor’s dog, she starts pacing in the early evening because she knows it’s coming,” homeowner Cathy Hudson said.

“This last week and the last few days, it’s been quite a few every night,” Ronnie Campbell remarked while pointing toward the direction of the booms.

Neighbors thought they may be fireworks, however, no one ever sees an explosion in the air. They believe it may be happening near Kirksville and Harmony Road.

“It looks like daylight outside when it happens, like it lights up the whole area,” York said. His wife Kim added, “Our nine and 10-year-old came back because they thought something had exploded in our house.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they have no reports of blast noises, however, people we spoke with said they’ve called. Sheriff Brad Swain suggests it could be someone shooting at tannerite, which is an explosive target for marksmen. His second guess is the noise is from operations at Crane Naval Base in nearby Green County, but neighbors believe that’s too far. It appears the mystery remains.