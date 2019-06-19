× Pacers draft preview: “We’re gonna be really aggressive”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ten days after the Pacers season came to an end, team President Kevin Pritchard sat before the media addressing the future.

“I love the draft,” said Pritchard. “I can’t wait for it. I wish it was tomorrow, and we’re gonna be really aggressive with that pick.”

Well now, the 2019 NBA Draft IS tomorrow, set to go off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn shortly after 7:00 p.m.

“I’m more excited about the draft and free agency than I’ve every been,” continued Pritchard, whose Pacers currently hold the 18th and the 50th overall picks. “We’re gonna be open minded. I would not be surprised if (18) isn’t the pick we pick, either we move down, move up, (or) trade the pick. We’re gonna be aggressive with 18.”

The Pacers have made and kept their first round pick in back-to-back years with Aaron Holiday in 2018 and T.J. Leaf in 2017, though they traded away their 2016 selection, Caris LeVert in the Thaddeus Young deal with the Nets.

“In Portland when I was with (current Pacers head coach) Nate (McMillan), I think we made like 10 trades in one draft,” Pritchard remembered. “We’re okay to do that, but it has to be very purposeful.”

Still, Pritchard says he doesn’t think he’ll need to make a move to get a productive player.

“Every draft, if you’re picking 18, you like 16 players,” Pritchard said. “Well, I like 18 players in this draft, so I think we’re gonna get a player that’s gonna help.”