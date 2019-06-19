× Senators Young, Braun call for Navy ship to be named after Richard Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) have announced they are introducing an amendment to have a Navy ship be named after the late Senator Richard Lugar.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

The amendment would apply to the National Defense Authorization Act and calls for the Secretary of the Navy to name the next unnamed Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer warship in honor of Senator Lugar.

Senator Lugar served his country as an officer for for the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960, including as an intelligence briefer to Admiral Arleigh Burke, who was then the Chief of Naval Operations. As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Lugar was a leader in the effort to diminish the threat of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons by passing and overseeing the Nunn-Lugar program, which deactivated over 7,600 nuclear warheads, millions of chemical munitarion and thousands of nuclear capable missiles, according to Senator Young’s office. The program still performs non-proliferation missions in over 40 countries.

“At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization’s greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world,” Senator Young said. “It is fitting that the Navy honor his legacy by naming one of their warships after this dedicated statesman who helped change the course of history.”

“Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history, one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate and I’m proud to join Senator Young in renaming a Navy ship in honor of him,” said Senator Braun.