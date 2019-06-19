× Severe threat on the rise this afternoon; flood threat could worsen!

All is dry to begin our Wednesday morning with patchy fog and muggy temperatures. Hazy sunshine and a quick rise in our temperatures should be expected through the early afternoon, as clouds build vertically. The storm threat could begin as early as 1:00 pm and last on through 8:00 pm this evening. All severe weather modes are in play, including the tornado threat! Our greatest concern will be flooding, as the rain has been relentless as of late and more rain will only create further issues, especially in our southern counties.

Although the severe threat will be ending this evening, areas of rain will continue through Thursday afternoon in spots, so totals could be quite heavy by the time the rain ends Thursday night. Additional flooding concerns will remain through early Friday!

Friday does look dry and the quietest of the week before aggressive storms return on Saturday, along with hotter and muggier conditions through the entire weekend!