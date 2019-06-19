CARMEL, Ind. -- All the recent clouds and rain will help us appreciate the summer sun when it starts to shine again. All that sun can be harsh on our skin, so Sherman visited with a dermatologist at IU Health to talk about the most effective ways to protect against harmful UV rays.
Summer skin protection tips
-
Enjoy dinner on the lake in Cicero
-
Unique gifts for sale at Fishers shop
-
FOX59 Morning News to host live show, block party in Fishers
-
Study: High levels of sunscreen ingredients enter blood after just a day of use
-
Quiet and mild for now
-
-
Sherman visits the Indy Zoo before Zoobilation
-
Shake up your summer workout at new Noblesville gym
-
Outdoor beach volleyball venue opens in Westfield
-
What to expect at the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair
-
Spring and summer cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
-
Sherman kicks off Favorite Food Finds series
-
Indy Parks announces schedule for summer concert, movie series
-
Fishers teen to star in Nickelodeon’s reboot of ‘All That’