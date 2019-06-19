Summer skin protection tips

Posted 9:25 AM, June 19, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- All the recent clouds and rain will help us appreciate the summer sun when it starts to shine again. All that sun can be harsh on our skin, so Sherman visited with a dermatologist at IU Health to talk about the most effective ways to protect against harmful UV rays.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.