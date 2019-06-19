Tracking threats for flash flooding and strong/severe storms this afternoon

We’re tracking dangerous weather conditions this afternoon that include threats for flash flooding and severe storms.

With very humid air overhead, dew point temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That means we have plenty of moisture in place to produce some heavy soakers with storms that do develop.

With the wet pattern we’ve been in, the ground is already saturated. New rainfall means that flash flooding will be likely across parts of central Indiana today. With high moisture levels and ample instability in place, latest guidance indicates that a couple inches of rain could fall very quickly. Below is a quick look at potential rainfall possible by early Thursday morning. Of course, this will all be based upon where these storms actually track.

Storms have already started firing up for the afternoon and will increase and coverage and intensity as we head later into the afternoon and evening.

Along with the threat for flash flooding, we are also carrying the threat for strong to severe storms. All severe weather threats are in play with damaging winds and flooding being the primary hazards. However, while chances are low, the threat for tornadoes does exist as well.

Stay weather aware and continue to check back with FOX59 for further updates.