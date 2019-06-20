× 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was shot and killed early Thursday on the city’s near northwest side. A second victim was critically wounded.

The incident happened around 2 :30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 29th St. When officers arrived on scene they found two adult males with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives concede they don’t have a lot of information to go on, and are working to piece together circumstances that led to the shootings.