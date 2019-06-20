× Archdiocese of Indianapolis to break with Brebeuf Jesuit over same-sex marriage issue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A rift between the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School over an employee’s same-sex marriage means the Archdiocese will no longer recognize Brebeuf as a Catholic school, the school said Thursday.

In a letter to the Brebeuf Jesuit community, school leaders asked parents to “pray with us for a peaceful and just outcome.”

Brebeuf was founded in 1962 as an independent Catholic Jesuit school. The school has been in a collaborative partnership with the Archdiocese for nearly six decades. However, school officials said the Archdiocese will issue a formal decree announcing the decision to dissolve their partnership.

The decision follows what the school called a “sincere and significant” disagreement over who has the final say on personnel decisions at the school.

Brebeuf said the Archdiocese directed the school to part ways with a “highly capable and qualified teacher due to the teacher being a spouse within a civilly-recognized same-sex marriage.” The school felt the Archdiocese was, in effect, interfering with the school’s operations and setting a “concerning precedent” on other school matters.

From the school’s letter:

After long and prayerful consideration, we determined that following the Archdiocese’s directive would not only violate our informed conscience on this particular matter, but also set a concerning precedent for future interference in the school’s operations and other governance matters that Brebeuf Jesuit leadership has historically had the sole right and privilege to address and decide.

Brebeuf officials wrote that they would not violate their “informed conscience” on the matter and said the Archdiocese’s mandate would cause harm to “highly capable and qualified teachers and staff.”

“As an institution with a mission to develop men and women for others, our intent has been to do the right thing by the people we employ while preserving our authority as an independent, Catholic Jesuit school,” the school wrote. The school plans to appeal the Archdiocese’s decision.

The school will hold an informational meeting in the chapel for parents on Monday, June 24, at 5 p.m. The Very Rev. Brian G. Paulson of USA Midwest Province Jesuits has also written a public letter on the matter.

FOX59 has reached out to the Archdiocese for comment.

The news comes nearly a year after a highly publicized incident at Roncalli High School in which a school counselor was suspended for being in a same-sex marriage, which the school and Archdiocese said violated her contract.