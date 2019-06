× Celtics pick IU’s Romeo Langford in NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Boston Celtics selected Indiana’s Romeo Langford with the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6’6” guard averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his one season with the Hoosiers.

Langford was the 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball at New Albany High School. He led the Bulldogs to the class 4A state title as a sophomore.