Did you know that one in five women are not getting regularly screened for cervical cancer? That's a scary statistic when one women dies from cervical cancer every two hours. T.V. host and activist Cat Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shepherd are speaking up to "Change this Stat."
‘Change This Stat’ Campaign
