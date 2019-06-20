‘Change This Stat’ Campaign

Did you know that one in five women are not getting regularly screened for cervical cancer?  That's a scary statistic when one women dies from cervical cancer every two hours.  T.V. host and activist Cat Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shepherd are speaking up to "Change this Stat."

