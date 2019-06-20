INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Add something new to your fitness routine at a downtown yoga studio. Invoke Studio offers free workouts and beginner workshops to help you stay healthy all year long. Sherman stopped by to try it out.
Free summer workouts at downtown Indy yoga studio
