IndyFluence strives to connect emerging talent with Indiana’s top companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The inaugural IndyFluence will encourage more college students to build their careers in Indiana. The Circle City’s top companies are collaborating for this first-of-its-kind service and community day.

IndyFluence will bring 430 interns from several Indiana companies together to work side-by-side at 10 service project locations throughout Indianapolis on Thursday, July 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The day will end with a networking event on Georgia St.

"As a collaborative group of Indy's top companies, we know that raising the profile of our city will help every company, large or small, attract the best talent," said Bridget Boyle, Vice President and Site Head of Human Resources for Roche Diagnostics.

Participating companies include Eli Lilly and Company, The Heritage Group, IU Health, Roche Diagnostics, One America, and Indy Chamber along with FirstPerson, Springbuk and State of Indiana.