INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 29th Street.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. One of the men was pronounced dead, and medics transported the other man to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.