NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Prospect Goga Bitazde is introduced before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Pacers select international center Goga Bitadze
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers picked 6-11 center Goga Bitadze from Sagarejo, Georgia with the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Bitadze won the 2018-19 EuroLeague Rising Star award. Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic won the award the previous two seasons.