× Pacers select international center Goga Bitadze

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers picked 6-11 center Goga Bitadze from Sagarejo, Georgia with the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bitadze won the 2018-19 EuroLeague Rising Star award. Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic won the award the previous two seasons.