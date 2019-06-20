Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Posted 1:40 PM, June 20, 2019, by

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (C) and Team Penske owner, Roger Penske (L) during a ceremony to honor the driver at the White House on June 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, the most powerful man in American motorsports.

Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud. The Indy win earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year. Penske visited in April as Trump celebrated Joey Lagano’s NASCAR championship. The Penske, 82, is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and one of America’s most successful businessmen.

Trump made the announcement Thursday at the White House before talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump says he spoke with Penske on Thursday and that Penske is “very deserving” and “thrilled” to be receiving the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

