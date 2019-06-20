× Scattered showers around today but not as intense, while cooler air works in!

Spotty showers will be us off and on today, while cooler and somewhat less humid air works in through the afternoon! A passing cold front will aid in pushing rain east by the evening and the current Flash Flood Watch should be allowed to expire. The storm threat is quite low for today and any storms intensity should be minimal. Basically, things are settling down for a little while and this is MUCH needed!

Tonight, showers will end and skies will begin to clear! With the light winds and damp ground, expect some fog to develop overnight and through early Friday morning. A nice day ahead on Friday with sunshine and lots of dry time, while highs reach the lower 80’s. Timing storms remain tricky for Friday night…some models are keeping any threat of rain away until around midnight, while others are showing as early as 6:00pm. For now, I’m using a blend, meaning storms could threaten by 8:00pm! Look for an update tomorrow morning, as we closer to the event.

Saturday and Sunday will be hotter, more humid (muggy) and stormy at times. It appears storms will impact outdoor activities both days with Saturday being the wettest of the two. In the muggier, hotter air storms could produce torrential rains again, marking additional flooding issues! Along with strong to damaging winds at times.