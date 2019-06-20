Small window for drier and milder air tonight; Storms return to open weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAIN MOVING OUT

Showers are out for now and an improved weather picture is coming way. Northwest winds are blowing behind a cold front delivering drier air and removing the chances for rain.

You will feel the change and enjoy the break as the dew point takes a dive overnight. The dew point is the true measure of humidity in the air and when the number drops below 60-degrees it is comfortable. The drier air leads to a much more comfortable night too! Give the a/c a break as we lower to the upper 50s by sunrise Friday - a real nice change.

JUNE RAINFALL TOPS 7"

The rainfall Thursday elevated June 2019 to the wettest in 21 years with a total now of 7.26". With over two and a half times the normal rainfall, it is the second wettest June to date only behind 1998's 8.12".

Since Saturday alone many locations in south-central Indiana have received 10" of rainfall.

NEW STORMS COMING?

The reprieve from the rain and humidity will end rather quickly as a series of thunderstorm clusters or complexes ride a northwest orientated jet stream starting Friday night. A new surge of humidity will ignite storms Friday afternoon and evening and ride the jet stream southeast through the overnight hours. The exact location of the complex is still to be determined and bears close watching. The path of the complex could bring very heavy rain and strong to severe storms with it. The exact location will be better identified Friday. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of southwest Indiana for a slight risk of storms Friday night into Saturday morning.