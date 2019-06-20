× UPDATE: Westbound I-70 back open after Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A person injured was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 Thursday night and had to be transported to a local hospital by helicopter.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 267 in Hendricks County shortly before 8:25 p.m.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash involved a vehicle that hit the back of a camper and the victim had to be freed from one of the vehicles before being transported from the scene. Her condition is not known at this time.

The westbound lanes were closed for some time as crews cleared the scene, but they have since been reopened.

