Westbound I-70 closed near SR 267 due to crash in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-70 near State Road 267 in Hendricks County.

The closure is expected to last until about 10 p.m. Thursday. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Indiana State Police say crews are trying to free at least one person from one of the vehicles.

