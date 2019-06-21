Aleesia Johnson named next superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials with Indianapolis Public Schools named Aleesia Johnson the district’s new superintendent Friday morning.

Johnson was one of three finalists announced last week. Larry Young Jr. and Devon Horton were the other two.

Johnson most recently served as interim superintendent for IPS. She has six years of classroom teaching experience, five years of school leadership experience and four years of district leadership experience.

She is the first female African-American superintendent in the district’s history. The agreement between Johnson and IPS must be reviewed before she’s formally hired for the job.

Johnson said she was “thrilled, honored and humbled” by her selection.

She’ll succeed Lewis Ferebee, who left the district to take a job in Washington, D.C., prompting a nationwide search from IPS for his replacement.