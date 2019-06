× At least 1 person injured in dust explosion at Cloverdale ethanol plant

CLOVERDALE, Ind.– Officials say at least one person was injured Friday in a dust explosion at a ethanol plant in Cloverdale.

The explosion occurred at POET Biorefining, located at 2265 E County Road 800 S #1 in Cloverdale, just north of the Cloverdale exit on I-70.

It’s unclear what prompted the explosion. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This story is developing.