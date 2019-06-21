× Brownsburg man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison in plot to join ISIS

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A Brownsburg man who plotted to travel to Syria to join ISIS has been sentenced to 100 months in prison, or about eight years and four months.

United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced Akram Musleh’s sentencing on Friday after the 21-year-old’s hearing in Indianapolis. He previously pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist.

Minkler says Musleh was arrested three years ago to the day as he boarded a bus to New York City, the first stop on his trip to North Africa, Turkey, and finally ISIS controlled territory in Syria.

Musleh had been on the radar of the Indianapolis FBI Field Office ever since the summer of 2013, when Minkler says Musleh began posting videos of Anwar al-Awlaki, a member of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), on his various social media accounts, and praising al-Awlaki’s ideology.

Over the past several years, Musleh is accused of making multiple attempts to fly to the Middle East and keeping in contact with many ISIS fighters, supporters and facilitators around the world.

“The homegrown radicalization of American youth is a challenge the entire country faces and one our district must rally against with swift, determined, and unwavering resolve,” said Minkler. “Enforcement is charged with and proud to ferret out and hold responsible those who engage in treacherous behavior. But this case is a stark reminder that enforcement needs the community to partner with us. If you see something, you must say something. We are pleased and grateful to the men and women of the FBI for disrupting Musleh’s plans.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Rinka, who leads the office’s National Security Unit, Musleh was also ordered to serve 140 months’ supervised release following his incarceration.