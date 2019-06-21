Excitement building for The Yard at Fishers District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Excitement is building over a new addition to the city of Fishers.

Fishers District is an 18-acre development featuring dining, retail, entertainment and apartments. Construction is underway at 116th Street and I-69. It features about 105,000 square feet of retail space. The focal point is "The Yard at Fishers District," which will include a test kitchen, St. Elmo's 1933 Lounge, Sun King Brewery and Havana Cigar Lounge.

So far, 18 restaurants are on board--more than Indy-based developers Thompson Thrift Retail Group expected when the project was initially conceived.

"When we talked to the city that was one of the main feedbacks we got--they really wanted to see more restaurants for the Fishers community. So, when we first started we thought we might get 10 to 12," said Don Potter, senior vice president, director of development, for Thompson Thrift Retail Group. "We are up to 17 or 18 right now. So that's pretty exciting for the project."

Potter said he's excited for the entire community.

"I live here in Fishers and I lot of people I talk to are very excited about the project. This is by far the biggest project we've done as a company."

The project will include about 250 apartments and a Hyatt Place Hotel. Other restaurants will include Rize, Sangiovese, Pier 48 and 101 Beer Kitchen. The first wave of restaurants is expected to open by October or November.

