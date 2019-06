Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Strike up the band in Fishers!

Chad Kohler and Todd McCready with the Fishers High School Band joined FOX59 Morning News to talk about the band program.

The school has more than 400 students involved in band. There are five concert bands, four jazz bands and a marching band about 270 students strong.

The band performed the school's fight song during the program.

