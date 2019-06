Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- FOX59 Morning News went "On the Road" to Fishers on Friday, June 21, for a block party and community celebration at the Nickle Plate Amphitheater.

We talked to Mayor Scott Fadness, who issued a special proclamation making Friday "FOX59 Day" in Fishers.

