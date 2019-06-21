Have the perfect picnic with sandwich skewers
Sandwich skewers
Add any or all of the following ingredients to a kebab for a portable, non-messy sandwich that won’t get soggy and you can make in advance.
Breads
- Baguette, cubed
- Whole wheat bread, cubed
- Pita bread, cut in triangles
Meats
- Deli turkey
- Deli ham
- Salami
- Bacon
Cheese
- Thick cheddar cheese, cut in squares
- Mozzarella balls
- Cheese cubes
Other toppings
- Mini dill pickles
- Cherry tomatoes
- Peppers
- Olives
- Pepperocinis
Dips
- Hummus
- Black bean dip