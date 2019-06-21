Have the perfect picnic with sandwich skewers

Photo by Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Sandwich skewers
Add any or all of the following ingredients to a kebab for a portable, non-messy sandwich that won’t get soggy and you can make in advance.
Recipe by Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Breads
  • Baguette, cubed
  • Whole wheat bread, cubed
  • Pita bread, cut in triangles
Meats
  • Deli turkey
  • Deli ham
  • Salami
  • Bacon
Cheese
  • Thick cheddar cheese, cut in squares
  • Mozzarella balls
  • Cheese cubes
Other toppings
  • Mini dill pickles
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Peppers
  • Olives
  • Pepperocinis

Dips

  • Hummus
  • Black bean dip
