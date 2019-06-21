× Have the perfect picnic with sandwich skewers

Sandwich skewers

Add any or all of the following ingredients to a kebab for a portable, non-messy sandwich that won’t get soggy and you can make in advance.

Breads

Baguette, cubed

Whole wheat bread, cubed

Pita bread, cut in triangles

Meats

Deli turkey

Deli ham

Salami

Bacon

Cheese

Thick cheddar cheese, cut in squares

Mozzarella balls

Cheese cubes

Other toppings

Mini dill pickles

Cherry tomatoes

Peppers

Olives

Pepperocinis