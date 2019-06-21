× IMPD arrest man for involvement in near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have made an arrest in the June 12 shooting death of Albert Germany Jr.

Dallas M. Jones, 28, has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to Marion County prosecutors.

As previously reported, police responded to the 3300 block of N. Sherman Drive on June 12 just before 5:45 p.m. where they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital as officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Dearborn Street to locate a possible crime scene.

Police found Albert Germany Jr. dead at the scene and began searching for witnesses. The Marion County Coroner is still determining the exact cause of death.

Detectives later identified and arrested Jones for his alleged involvement in this incident.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or CrimeTips.org.