IN Focus: One-on-one with Mayor Joe Hogsett on key issues, 2019 campaign

INDIANAPOLIS - Mayor Joe Hogsett appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several key issues the city faces and to discuss the 2019 race for mayor.

The first-term Democrat is running for re-election against State Sen. Jim Merritt, who has been hammering Hogsett in recent weeks on the issues of housing, crime and potholes, among others.

In our interview Wednesday afternoon, Hogsett responded to the recent controversy over his administration's housing numbers.

Two years ago, Hogsett announced his goal of transforming 2,000 dilapidated homes in two years. He has since said the city says they have surpassed that goal, transforming more than 2,500 homes. However, an investigation from our news gathering partners at the IndyStar found some of those homes have not seen much change.

We also asked Hogsett about his plans to fight crime and fix potholes throughout the city.

In his recent state of the city address, Hogsett announced a new proposal for regional road funding.

Recent data shows that roughly one out of every four people working in Marion County live in the surrounding eight counties. While they drive the roads every day, their tax dollars stay with their own counties. Mayor Hogsett thinks it’s about time they pay their share, but other mayors in the region aren’t too thrilled with Hogsett's plan.

"Marion County tax payers bear the brunt of the financial burden for infrastructure which serves the entire region,” Hogsett said during his State of the City Address.

