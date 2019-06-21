× Kings draft former LC star Kyle Guy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Kings selected former Lawrence Central and Virginia standout Kyle Guy with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.

Guy won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors while leading the Cavaliers to their first ever national championship this year.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 12.5 points per game and shot over 40-percent from three-point range in three seasons at Virginia.

Guy was named 2016 Indiana Mr. Basketball after averaging 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game his senior season for the Bears.

ESPN reports former North Central and UCLA forward Kris Wilkes will sign a two-way deal with the Knicks after going undrafted.