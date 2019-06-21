× Multi day rain and storm threat coming, flash flood watches return

BEAUTIFUL MORNING

The dry air delivered a refreshing morning Friday with temperatures dipping into the 50s by sunrise. Clear skies greeted us and the day started quite mild. Several locations were even as cool as the lower 50s. Some early morning lows include

53° Lafayette and 54° in Crawfordsville.

TAKING A TURN

SO much for a dry Friday as clouds rolled in and rain was not far behind. The remnants of thunderstorm complex brought rain back for the tail end of the evening commute. Thankfully the dry air aided in weakening the showers and thunderstorms as they crossed the state line. Heavier storms dove into southwest Indiana around 6 pm.

A severe thunderstorm watch was cancelled but a new Flash Flood watch has been issued as several rounds of storms are expected overnight.

The return of humidity Friday evening will allow the new storms to produce locally heavy totals. per forecasts, the orientation of the upper-air pattern and location of a quasi-stationary front will focus more rainfall over southwest-south central Indiana through Monday. Locally heavy rainfall totals in excess of 3 to 5″ are possible by Monday morning.

Rain will not fall continuously this weekend and north-northeast Indiana will fair much better than the neighbors to the south. Dry hours and rain-free hours will come but storms could get more active again overnight Saturday into Sunday morning and again Sunday evening into Monday.