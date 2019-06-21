Oklahoma artist’s pottery stolen while in Indianapolis for art market

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Oklahoma artist is seeking the public’s help after an entire U-Haul trailer of her pottery was stolen Thursday night.

Crystal Hanna drove all the way from Oklahoma to be juried at the Eiteljorg Indian Art Market this weekend.

Hanna’s U-Haul trailer full of her one-of-a-kind Native American pottery was taken overnight from the parking lot of her hotel.

“A common thief who stole the trailer I rented is not going to understand the value of hand made native american pottery,” Hanna said.

She came to the art show last year and brought her family with her this year. Hanna has been making pottery for 20 years which is inspired by early woodland, South Mississippian temple mound pottery.

“We did everything that we could to make the U-Haul safe and secure but the thieves broke all of the locks and took the ball out of the hitch,” she said.

Hanna urges everyone to be on the lookout for a 4′ by 8′ U-Haul trailer with an Oklahoma plate (CQ6736). The U-Haul contained her pottery, inventory and booth equipment.

“The inventory cannot be replaced, its all one of a kind. It happens to people all of the time, but you never think its going to happen to you,” she said.