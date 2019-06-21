FISHERS, Ind. -- We caught up with Halston Mavrick of the Indy Fuel to discuss the team's charitable works and new head coach.
On the Road: Catching up with the Indy Fuel
-
FOX59 Morning News hosting live show, block party in Fishers
-
Crash closes westbound I-70 at I-65 North Split near downtown Indy
-
Trump, Democrats trade blame after meeting on infrastructure goes bust
-
Doug Christiansen introduced as new head coach for the Indy Fuel
-
‘I fear for my own car’: East side residents plead for Indy to fix their dilapidated road
-
-
Franklin Township residents frustrated by overlapping road construction projects
-
Indy Uber driver ramps up trailer, crashes into tool box while crews working on-site
-
Police seek tips in 2016 killing of Indy umpire, father of 2
-
Indy Fuel ‘Made in America’ night
-
WB I-70 back open after semi fire near Monrovia
-
-
Indy firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain, reunite them with mother
-
Alexander Rossi races to second straight Long Beach win
-
Tim Allen, Thomas Rhett, En Vogue and more to play Indy this weekend