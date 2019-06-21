JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Dylan Windler #3 of the Belmont Bruins takes a shot against Bruno Fernando #23 of the Maryland Terrapins in the second half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at VyStar Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Perry Meridian’s Windler picked in NBA Draft’s first round
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Perry Meridian alumnus Dylan Windler with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-8 swingman played four seasons at Belmont University, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Tournament win this year.
Windler averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebound and made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts his senior year.