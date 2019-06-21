× Perry Meridian’s Windler picked in NBA Draft’s first round

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Perry Meridian alumnus Dylan Windler with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 swingman played four seasons at Belmont University, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Tournament win this year.

Windler averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebound and made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts his senior year.