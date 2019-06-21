PHOTOS: Fun in Fishers with food, games, and prizes for FOX59 On the Road

Posted 12:27 PM, June 21, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

FISHERS, Ind. – There was a huge party in Fishers this morning as we took the FOX59 morning show on the road!

We broadcast our morning show live for three hours from the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

Mascots from the Colts, Pacers, Fever, Eleven, Indians, and Fuel were there too with fun games and prizes.

And no one went home hungry. More than a dozen vendors from the Fishers Farmer’s Market were on site.

If you missed it, don’t worry. We’re hitting the road again at the end of the summer! We’ll let you know when and where in the coming weeks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.