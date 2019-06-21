× Pritchard hopeful Oladipo back in December or January

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have not given a return date for Victor Oladipo publicly, but team president Kevin Pritchard hinted at what the timetable may be after Thursday’s NBA Draft.

“He might be out a little bit,” Pritchard said. “I’m hopeful he’s going to be back in December-January, but to put a true timeline is not really fair.”

Oladipo ruptured his right quad tendon in January against the Raptors. The two-time all-star has been rehabbing in Miami.

The Pacers added proven scorer T.J. Warren from Phoenix via trade and drafted EuroLeague standout center Goga Bitadze on draft day. The team will now turn its attention to the opening of free agency on June 30th.

“We want to be good, so we’re going to be active in free agency.” said Pritchard. “That’s where you can guys that can step in and have a quick impact.”