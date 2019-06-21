× Summer arrives quietly but storms return tonight! Hottest of year (so far) Sunday!?!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cooler to start this Friday morning. A great, refreshing start underway, as dew points have dropped, and sunshine will be plentiful through the morning and afternoon. Summer arrives officially at 11:54 this morning! Today will mark the longest day of the year in the terms of daylight–15 hours to be exact.

Expect a very pleasant day ahead with warm temperatures this afternoon and less humidity! Highs this afternoon should top out in the lower 80s, fairly close to the seasonal average.

Timing thunderstorms this evening remains tricky. For now, storms could be in the mix by early evening in spots and become more numerous overnight. Some storms could produce wind damage with winds up to 60 mph. This will be the main threat, followed by hail and heavy rain in spots.

This weekend will bring off and on storms but still plenty of dry time in between, as the heat creeps up, along with the higher humidity. Some storms could easily bring torrential downpours, so flash flooding will remain a threat through early next week!