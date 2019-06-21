× Tips lead police to man accused of stealing $2,500 in coins and cash from Danville laundromat

DANVILLE, Ind. – Tips led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing from a Danville laundromat last weekend, police say.

The Danville Police Department posted surveillance images of the theft earlier this week. The tips led them to arrest 48-year-old John Gertchen of Indianapolis on charges of theft and criminal mischief. Gertchen was taken into custody in Marion County in an unrelated case, police said.

The theft happened in the early hours of Saturday, June 15. Police said a man entered the Danville Super Clean Coin Laundry and used a tool on two currency exchange machines. The thief got away with $2,500 in quarters and cash.

Police believe Gertchen is the individual seen on surveillance footage wearing a red hooded sweat shirt with what appears to be “Triple T Farms” written on the back, with a horse logo in a center circle.

Investigators believe Gertchen left in a getaway car as a man and woman were waiting for him. He’d arrived as a passenger in a blue, newer model Chevrolet passenger car, police said.

The suspect and vehicle matched the descriptions of a similar theft at a Bainbridge laundromat in April, police said.