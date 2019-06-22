× Man dead after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the south side of Indianapolis near Madison Avenue and Stop 11 Road.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot on the 8100 block of Siear Terrace. 911 operators received a call from a witness who said they heard gun shots being fired shortly after 3 a.m.

Responding officers from the Southport Police Department were first on the scene and located one adult male who was lying on the street suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. EMS personnel say he suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency also assisted in the investigation by gathering any potential forensic evidence.

It’s unclear if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody.

Any one with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 317-32-3475 or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.