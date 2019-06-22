Tipton family left in shock after father’s remains decompose at funeral home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Ind. -- A central Indiana family says they’re at a loss for words after Indiana State Police found four bodies decomposing at the Porter Funeral Home on Thursday.

They’ve learned that one of the four was their father, 56-year-old Duane Nance. Their father died on June 7 after losing a fight with cancer.

This recent discovery is something they never expected after growing up in Tipton and knowing the Porter family.

“I’m having a really hard time understanding that he’s gone now, and then when this came out I had to…take a minute and think that what he needed done right then, and we need to figure out why somebody would do this to him,” said daughter Ashly Nance.

They held a viewing at Porter Funeral Home June 12, and they say nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

On June 17, they called the owner and funeral director Kevin Porter to ask for their father’s death certificate, but they were told his body was sent to be cremated.

On June 20, Ashly and step-daughter Amber Stout were left stunned after getting a phone call telling them their father had been decomposing at Porter Funeral Home since they last saw him June 12.

“It was just kind of like pulling the scab off a wound. We had thought we were at a point where we could start moving past it, trying to grieve, and then it was like boom, here it is again. Rubbing salt on a wound and just kind of reliving everything all over again,” said Stout.

They were in contact with Porter to make arrangements before their father’s death. They say everything seemed normal at the viewing. “He was cold. I touched him and he was cold. Everything was nice. He looked great,” said Ashly.

“One of the biggest things is our minds just wonder what happened after that. After our viewing, was he just rolled in the back and left out? Because they left really, really fast after we did,” said Stout.

The family is still left in shock knowing how hard this has hit their small town and family. They don't believe they'll ever get all of the answers but say they are speaking out so other families know they are not alone.

“My heart breaks for all of these families. It’s just the uncertainties that just... you know, the what if’s, and the uncertainties that could be running through your mind. It just makes you go crazy just trying to think of everything that could be going on…," Stout said.

The family says their father’s remains are being handled by Young-Nichols Funeral Home, free of charge. State police say the investigation into Porter Funeral Home is ongoing at this time.