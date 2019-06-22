Heavy rainfall impacts landscapers, farmers across Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. - For the first time in a long time, many parts of central Indiana saw a break in the rain Friday afternoon.

Abell Nursery and Landscaping in Monroe County took advantage of the clear skies to do some planting. They say the extra rainfall hasn't been all bad for them.

"Normally, we put out probably about 10,000 to 12,000 plants a year. We put them in the ground usually during the spring and summer. You have about 5% of that die for a number of reasons. This year, we have had 100% success on everything we put in," Abell Nursery and Landscaping General Manager Rob Abell said.

But with the good you must take the bad too. It didn't take long for Mother Nature's wrath to move in and bring another heavy downpour with her.

"It's almost rain three times a week, every week since since we started landscaping in February," Abell said.

Abell says his plants are happy, but his landscaping business is suffering.

Since the beginning of spring, they've postponed 71 jobs, and it's starting to hit his employees hard.

"The landscape crews are hourly wages, so if they are only working two or three days a week, it's really hard for them and their families," Abell said.

Indiana Farmers are taking a hit too. Farmer Tom Gray says he can't bale any hay.

Gray lives in an area prone to flooding off Woodall Road in Monroe County, where the roads get covered with water and so does the farm land.

Gray says this year is a bad situation.

"It's devastating. There's going to be a shortage of hay throughout the county, and there's going to be a shortage of hay throughout the state with all the rain we had. We should have already been cutting second cuttings by now," Gray said.

Even though Abell has benefited from the rain, he wants it to stop, as does farmer Gray.

"We don't need any more water. We've been covered up, and we just need no more," Gray said.

The extra rainfall has really impacted farmers who grow corn, and it has a lot of soybean farmers worried too.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Todd Young met with a group of Indiana farmers, and he called the current state of Indiana farming a disaster.