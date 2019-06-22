Tracking more rain and windows of dry time this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady showers and embedded heavy downpours have been traveling over the southern half of the state this Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for our southwestern counties through noon due to the additional rainfall and already saturated ground. Despite the soggy start to the weekend, there will still be windows of dry time both Saturday and Sunday. The wave of rain this morning is going to move southeast away from central Indiana by the early afternoon. There may be a few showers or storms to dodge this afternoon as highs rise near 80 degrees.

Another round of thunderstorms will arrive overnight as a warm front approaches the area. The boundary will travel over the state Sunday morning and could trigger a few thunderstorms by sunrise. Still expect several hours of dry weather through the second half of the weekend before a third round of storms arrives Sunday evening. An isolated strong to severe storm may fire up at times through the weekend. The primary threats include heavy rain with flooding, gusty winds and hail.

Drier days are on the way! Shower chances will wind down Monday evening with a dry stretch of weather starting on Tuesday. There is a limited chance for rain Wednesday afternoon as weak boundary sags south of the area. Temperatures will soar into the end of the week and Indianapolis could potentially reach 90 degrees for the first time of 2019!