Tracking storms along with warmer, more humid air for Sunday

Although skies were cloudy much of the day, the sunshine came out late and we’ve been able to enjoy some dry time this afternoon and evening. After early morning showers swept across our southwestern counties, this brief relief from the rain is greatly needed. To-date, rainfall in Indianapolis is running more than 4″ above average. This now ranks June 2019 as the 5th wettest June on record, to-date. While we may be dry now, more heavy thunderstorms will pass through parts of central Indiana over the next couple of days.

It all returns tomorrow. Sunday won’t be a washout but we are tracking a couple round of rain/storms. Expect widely scattered showers to arrive by daybreak. These will ease into the late morning hours and we will have a window of dry time before the next round comes by late afternoon. Afternoon storms will be heavier and come with the chance for severe weather threats. All severe weather threats are possible but primary threats will be flash flooding, along with some storms capable of damaging winds.

A warm front lifting north tomorrow, triggering these storms, will also bring much warmer and more humid air with it. Breezy winds out of the southwest will help heat indices climb into the lower 90’s tomorrow afternoon.

Active weather with the storm threats will continue into Monday. However, by Monday night, high pressure returns and dries us out by Tuesday. Next week will be characterized by several very humid days and warmer air as temperatures rise again toward 90°. While a few rounds of showers will be around next week, we’re certainly looking at a lot more dry time than we saw this week.