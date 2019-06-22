Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Vehicle crashes through Carmel home without anyone behind wheel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police responded to an “odd accident” Saturday morning after a vehicle injured its owner and wrecked into a nearby home without, it appears, anyone behind the wheel of the car.

Police Sgt. Chris Dunlap said officers and firefighters responded to the scene — a residential area near West 141st Street and Ditch Road — around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found tire tracks and a silver Toyota Highlander wrecked through a home. The house sustained “some pretty significant damage,” Dunlap said, and the car is “in pretty bad shape, too.”

