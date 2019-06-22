Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Viewer tip helps police find Oklahoma artist’s stolen pottery

Posted 3:55 PM, June 22, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Oklahoma artist whose U-Haul trailer filled with pottery was stolen Thursday received good news after police were able to locate the trailer with help from a viewer’s tip.

Crystal Hanna had driven all the way from Oklahoma to be juried at this weekend’s Eiteljorg Indian Art Market.

On Thursday, a trailer filled with her art was taken overnight from the parking lot of her hotel.

Police say it appears a viewer who saw her story called in a tip that led to the recovery of Hanna’s trailer and pottery.

Thankfully, Hanna was able to set up her booth at the Eiteljorg Indian Art Market after all.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.