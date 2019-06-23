× South Bend bar shooting kills 1, wounds 10 more

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Eleven people were shot, one fatally, at a South Bend bar early Sunday, just hours before mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg got ready to address issues in his Indiana city.

Brandon D. Williams, 27, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the melee at Kelly’s Pub, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said in a news release.

The suspect remains at large, said Jessica McBrier, spokeswoman for the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office.

Five people are in a hospital in stable condition, St. Joseph County police said in the release. The other victims were treated and released.

Saint Joseph County Police said a crowd of over 100 upset citizens came to the hospital from the pub, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown.

The incident happened the same day Buttigieg was scheduled to speak at a town hall with South Bend’s police chief.

The event, moderated by NAACP South Bend Chapter President Michael Patton, was expected to outline the process for officer-involved shooting investigations.

Buttigieg has touted his leadership of South Bend on the presidential campaign trail. But he’s come under criticism in recent weeks after an officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly breaking into cars with a knife in hand.

In response, Buttigieg canceled an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event Monday, as well as a series of fundraisers in California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has since directed his police chief to order all South Bend police officers to turn their body cameras on when interacting with civilians while on duty.