Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorms have formed along a passing warm front this Sunday morning. Most of the activity this morning will fall over the western half of the state and should dissipate by midday. Forecast models show cells weakening as they continue to travel east and we have been seeing evidence of that trend on Guardian Radar this morning. Severe weather is not likely with the initial round of showers today, but stronger thunderstorms may fire up during the second round of storms this afternoon.

Highs will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with heat indices near 90° with the heat of the day. Warm and muggy conditions over central Indiana this afternoon will create a more favorable environment for thunderstorm development. Southwestern Indiana has been highlighted under a Slight Risk zone for today.

A few strong, isolated severe, thunderstorms are possible after 3 PM. The main threats include gusty winds, large hail and flooding in areas that see heavy downpours. Showers and storms will linger through the evening hours and the activity should wind down near midnight.

Storm chances exist Monday as well with an isolated severe weather threat that afternoon. A cold front will track over the state late Monday and the area should finally see a shift in the weather pattern by Tuesday. There is going to be more dry time this upcoming work week, but the summer heat will crank up near 90° by the end of the week. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated thunderstorm cells may fire up Wednesday and Thursday.